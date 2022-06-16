Two arrests for thefts and burglaries from offices and a house

NewsLocalTwo arrests for thefts and burglaries from offices and a house

Two men, aged 37 and 47, have been arrested on the basis of a court warrant regarding a case under investigation of breaking into the offices of two companies in Paphos and into a house from where the owner’s car was also stolen.

Since the Paphos CID collected evidence against the two men for all cases under investigation, arrest warrants were issued against them. The two were spotted and arrested yesterday, while the 37-year-old was also arrested for more cases under investigation.

Officers at Paphos CID continue the investigations.

By gavriella
