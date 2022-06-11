NewsLocalTwo arrests following theft of wedding money envelopes

Two arrests following theft of wedding money envelopes

Wedding
Wedding

 

Two people were arrested in Paphos in connection with a case of stealing money from a wedding reception.

A 48 year old man and a 35 year old woman suspected of taking money envelopes offered as gifts to the bride and groom, were arrested and remanded in custody.

The bride told authorities that during the wedding reception held last Tuesday she realised that a number of envelopes were missing from a box behind the couple, used to keep the envelopes and other presents by guests.

Following a CID investigation, evidence came up against the two individuals who were arrested on Friday.

The Paphos CID is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
