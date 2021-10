Limassol CID are investigating a case of robbery with aggravated assault after a 32 year old man was beaten late on Friday outside a kiosk, with his wallet stolen.

He was attacked by two men at around 11 in the evening.

The 32 year old was taken to the Limassol General Hospital and admitted with nose and jaw fractures.

Following testimony, two men, aged 44 and 27 were arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the case.