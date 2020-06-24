News World Twitter tackles violent upsurge against women in lockdown

Twitter tackles violent upsurge against women in lockdown

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter has launched a new prompt to fight gender-based violence in response to a surge in sexual assaults and domestic attacks during lockdown, a company official said on Wednesday.

The social network said the feature, currently available in 11 countries, directs users to local helpline services if they search for terms such as “domestic violence” or “sexual assault”.

“This is the first time that this notification prompt has been made available in multiple locations in multiple languages,” said Kathleen Reen, a senior director of Twitter in Asia-Pacific.

The prompt was introduced across Asia last week, then expanded to the United States on Wednesday, with notifications in English and Spanish. Next step: Europe and Latin America.

“Twitter is a very popular service during crisis. People come to find out what’s happening, what’s breaking and to get key information on real-time basis,” Reen told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The initiative came after the United Nations warned there had been a “horrifying global surge” in domestic violence, with calls to helplines doubling or tripling in some countries, as lockdowns trapped many women indoors with their abusers.

The feature is an expansion of Twitter’s #ThereIsHelp initiative, which provides similar notifications on issues such as suicide prevention and vaccinations.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called on governments to take urgent measures to tackle the spike in domestic violence and make it a part of national response plans for COVID-19.

More than 240 million women and girls aged 15 to 49 worldwide have faced sexual or physical violence by an intimate partner over the past 12 months, U.N. figures show.

It says the figure is likely to increase due to health and money worries ratcheting up tensions at home.

“Violence against women and girls across Asia-Pacific is pervasive but at the same time widely under-reported,” said Melissa Alvarado, a manager at the U.N. Women Asia-Pacific, which partners with Twitter on the latest feature.

“Connecting women who are feeling fearful or in danger is critical for their safety,” she added in a statement.

(Reuters)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePakistan air crash probe shows pilots distracted by coronavirus worry
Next articleTrap-Neuter-Return training by Cat P.A.W.S and Strovolos Municipality

Top Stories

Local

Labour Ministry scraps 1433 hotline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has scrapped the 1433 hotline launched on March 23 to answer the public's queries on its...
Read more
World

EU says engagement needed to build trust with Turkey after migration dispute

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union wants to rebuild trust with Turkey, its top diplomat said on Wednesday, after a standoff in March in which thousands of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Post resumes services to 41 countries

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Post announced on Wednesday that as of June 26, 2020, it will resume postal services to 41 countries, namely: Egypt  Argentina Austria ...
Read more
Local

Trap-Neuter-Return training by Cat P.A.W.S and Strovolos Municipality

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cat Protection and Welfare Society (CAT P.A.W.S) and Strovolos Municipality invite the public to participate in a training session for the correct and...
Read more
World

Twitter tackles violent upsurge against women in lockdown

Josephine Koumettou -
Twitter has launched a new prompt to fight gender-based violence in response to a surge in sexual assaults and domestic attacks during lockdown, a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EU says engagement needed to build trust with Turkey after migration dispute

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union wants to rebuild trust with Turkey, its top diplomat said on Wednesday, after a standoff in March in which thousands of...
Read more
World

Pakistan air crash probe shows pilots distracted by coronavirus worry

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97 people, were distracted as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic throughout the...
Read more
World

‘No Christmas shows’ without UK state support, warns ballet boss

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Britain's Christmas ballet season is in jeopardy unless the government steps in to help dance companies ride out the coronavirus crisis, the artistic director...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 24/06/2020 08:37 Latin America's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros