NewsWorldTwitter boss Jack Dorsey to step down - source

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to step down – source

Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey To Step Down Source
Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey To Step Down Source

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role and a successor has been lined up, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year, the source said.

The news comes as Twitter has accelerated the pace of its product innovation over the past year to compete with social media rivals such as Facebook Inc and TikTok, and to reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, of which Dorsey is also chief executive, were up 3%.

Trading in the shares was then suspended ahead of an expected announcement.

By gavriella
Previous articleMessi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – 1 December 2021

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros