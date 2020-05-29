News World Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's Minneapolis tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump’s Minneapolis tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a front page of the New York Post as he speaks to reporters while discussing an executive order on social media companies in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 

Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by “glorifying violence”, after he tweeted that looters at protests in Minneapolis would be shot.

Twitter’s decision to step in, at a time of racially charged civil unrest in cities across the United States, escalates a feud between Trump and tech companies.

It came just hours after Trump signed an executive order threatening Silicon Valley social media firms with new regulations over free speech.

“…These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” Trump’s tweet read.

Trump’s message can now be read only after clicking on a notice which says: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Trump issued his tweet after days of unrest in Minneapolis, where peaceful rallies gave way to a third night of arson, looting and vandalism, as protesters vented their rage over the death of Floyd, a black man seen on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Four police officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired and the FBI is investigating.

The incident was one of several killings of black people in the United States in recent months that has provoked outrage. The Minneapolis night sky was lit up with flame from a police precinct that had been torched overnight.

Sympathy protests also took place in other U.S. cities. In Louisville, Kentucky, police said seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition. Protesters there vented rage over another police killing, of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot during a raid in her apartment in March.

Louisville’s mayor has asked the FBI to review the findings of a police public integrity unit’s investigation into Taylor’s death, when it is complete.

TWITTER ACTION

In a thread, Twitter said it had taken its action over the Trump tweet “in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts”.

People will still “be able to retweet with comment, but will not be able to like, reply or retweet it.”

Twitter’s action came just hours after Trump said he would introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook in an effort regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized.

The proposed legislation is part of an executive order Trump signed on Thursday afternoon. Trump had attacked Twitter for tagging tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud about mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts.

Twitter’s decision to intervene in Trump’s messages is a contrast with Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News in an interview earlier this week: “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleHealth protocols in place as agrotourism readies to welcome guests
Next articlePolice cybercrime arm warn of spike in Man in the Middle scams

Top Stories

Business

Cyprus-Greece electricity interconnection through Crete ready by December 2023

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  EuroAsia Interconnector, the official Project Developer of the European Project of Common Interest (PCI 3.10 Israel Cyprus Greece-Crete) warmly thanks the governments of Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Famagusta area traffic police confiscate 24 motorbikes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have announced that traffic police in the Famagusta area have in the past two weeks carried out coordinated campaigns during which 24 motorbikes...
Read more
Local

Police cybercrime arm warn of spike in Man in the Middle scams

Josephine Koumettou -
The police's cybercrime office said on Friday that there is an increase in reported Man in the Middle scams, a type of email fraud,...
Read more
World

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump’s Minneapolis tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence", after he tweeted that...
Read more
Local

Health protocols in place as agrotourism readies to welcome guests

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Agrotourism units are implementing the government's health protocols and will be offering  incentives to generate business among local residents, Evi Panayiotou, an official at...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 29/05/2020 08:28 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday outlined the first steps for reopening the United States' most populous city, envisioning...
Read more
World

Hydroxychloroquine combination risky for cancer patients with COVID-19 -study

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cancer patients with COVID-19 who were treated with a drug combination promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump to counter the coronavirus were three times...
Read more
World

Civil unrest rages in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Peaceful rallies gave way to a third night of arson, looting and vandalism in Minneapolis on Thursday as protesters vented their rage over the...
Read more
World

Budget airlines put squeeze on airports in coronavirus cost drive

Bouli Hadjioannou -
European low-cost airlines are pressuring airports to slash charges in return for resuming flights, as the COVID-19 shutdown intensifies their race with traditional carriers...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros