NewsLocalTwin borther of 6-year-old girl with cocaine in her blood also tests...

Twin borther of 6-year-old girl with cocaine in her blood also tests positive to drug

In a case that has shocked Cyprus, the twin brother of a 6-year-old girl with cocaine found in her body last month has also tested positive to the hard drug.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that their 40-year-old Russian mother who was arrested and questioned was released from custody on Thursday.

But she will testify against her husband, 45, also a Russian, who is a cocaine user and she was aware of it. The family permanently lives in Cyprus.

The mother had asked a chemist in Limassol to have tests on the minors and that’s how the story broke out.

The chemist had urged the mother to file a complaint with authorities but she did not do so but the case reached the Police on May 24.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleProtaras residents up in arms over Luna park’s operation without permit
Next articleUK’s Queen Elizabeth gifted rose as royals remember Prince Philip

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros