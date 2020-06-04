News Local Twice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x...

Twice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x that of Holland – report

A health worker takes a nasal swab from a driver at a coronavirus drive-through testing station, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nicosia, Cyprus April 17, 2020. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

According to data from the latest report by the Health Ministry’s Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, as of June 2, Cyprus has performed 13,734 tests per 100,000 population, compared to 6,941 in the UK, 6,556 in Italy, 1,740 in Sweden and 1,217 in the Netherlands.

Table: COVID-19 indicators by selected countries, as of 02/06/2020.

The new report’s summarised findings are:

  • As of June 2nd, a total of 952 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths (case fatality rate: 2.5%) have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus.
  • Among these cases, 20% are health-care workers (190 people) – 4.1% physicians (39 people), 10.1% nurses (96 people), 1.4% other health occupations (13 people), and
    4.4% auxiliary staff (42 people).
  • The median age of cases is 45 years (Interquartile range – IQR: 31-59 years); 50.2% are male and 49.8% are female.
  • Overall, of 807 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections (index cases and close contacts of confirmed cases) were 667 (82.7%) – of these 8.6% (57 people) were related to a health-care facility (General Hospital in Pafos) and 12.4% (83 people) were reported in Aradippou municipality.
  • In total, 18.5% (176 people) of cases received hospital care, of which 144 patients (81.9%) have been discharged alive from the hospital. The median age of all hospitalized patients is 62 years (IQR: 49-73 years) and 64.9% are males.
  • Three patients were still in intensive care units (for part of the day if they died, were discharged or transferred on that day or for the whole day, by June 2nd); all of them were intubated.
  • Overall, 801 (84.1%) cases have recovered (without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis).
  • A total of 120,298 tests have been performed as of June 2nd (13,734.2 per 100,000 population).

Read more: No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

By Josephine Koumettou
