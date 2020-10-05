Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 on 5 October

The Health Ministry announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on 5 October out of 2,736 tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,847.

The break down of new patients follows:

Five through tracing (100 tests today)

10 from passengers and repatriates (1,756 tests today)

Two from public hospital labs (162 tests today)

Four through private initiative (488 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (200 tests today)

10 cases from flights

One person came from Athens to Larnaca on 3 October

One person came from East Midlands to Larnaca on 4 October

One person came from Liverpool to Larnaca on 4 October

One person came from Kiev to Paphos on 4 October

One person came from Athens to Larnaca on 4 October

One person came from London to Larnaca on 4 October

One person came from Krakow to Paphos on 4 October

One person came from London to Paphos on 4 October

Five cases from tracing

Two people emerged as family contacts of the case announced on 3 October from GP referral due to symptoms

Two people are football players of ASIL Lysis

One person is a contact of a case found within the framework of pre-operational check and announced on 3 October

Two cases from GP referral

One person had symptoms

One person working at the British Bases had symptoms

Four cases through private initiative

One person was tested before getting a job

One person emerged from the family environment of a case

Two people tested through their employer

Additionally 30 samples were taken from the staff of Courts but no case was detected.

In total, eight patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, three of which at the advanced care unit. Two patients remain intubated at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital. Finally, one more patient with Coronavirus is being treated in the remaining hospitals.

philenews