News Local Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 on 5 October

Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 on 5 October

The Health Ministry announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on 5 October out of 2,736 tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,847.

The break down of new patients follows:

  • Five through tracing (100 tests today)
  • 10 from passengers and repatriates (1,756 tests today)
  • Two from public hospital labs (162 tests today)
  • Four through private initiative (488 tests today)
  • Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (200 tests today)

10 cases from flights

  • One person came from Athens to Larnaca on 3 October
  • One person came from East Midlands to Larnaca on 4 October
  • One person came from Liverpool to Larnaca on 4 October
  • One person came from Kiev to Paphos on 4 October
  • One person came from Athens to Larnaca on 4 October
  • One person came from London to Larnaca on 4 October
  • One person came from Krakow to Paphos on 4 October
  • One person came from London to Paphos on 4 October

Five cases from tracing

  • Two people emerged as family contacts of the case announced on 3 October from GP referral due to symptoms
  • Two people are football players of ASIL Lysis
  • One person is a contact of a case found within the framework of pre-operational check and announced on 3 October

Two cases from GP referral

  • One person had symptoms
  • One person working at the British Bases had symptoms

Four cases through private initiative

  • One person was tested before getting a job
  • One person emerged from the family environment of a case
  • Two people tested through their employer

Additionally 30 samples were taken from the staff of Courts but no case was detected.

In total, eight patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, three of which at the advanced care unit.  Two patients remain intubated at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital. Finally, one more patient with Coronavirus is being treated in the remaining hospitals.

philenews

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus’ current account balance improves

Top Stories

Local

Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 on 5 October

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 on 5 October out of 2,736 tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,847. The break down of...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ current account balance improves

gavriella -
The current account balance of Cyprus in the second quarter of 2020 recorded an improvement. At the same time, the international investment position (IIP)...
Read more
Local

Private security guard found positive to drug test

gavriella -
The Chief of Police today revoked the license of a private security guard to practice his profession. The 24-year-old security guard, who is working...
Read more
Local

Cyprus back to summer temperatures

gavriella -
The Director of the Department of Meteorology said that as of tomorrow temperatures will rise and Cyprus will see August-like conditions, while it is...
Read more
Local

Young children suffering due to COVID-19 measures

gavriella -
Young children who love to play and be social are really suffering due to the COVID-19 measures. Kindergarten teachers speak of an environment deprived...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Private security guard found positive to drug test

gavriella -
The Chief of Police today revoked the license of a private security guard to practice his profession. The 24-year-old security guard, who is working...
Read more
Local

Cyprus back to summer temperatures

gavriella -
The Director of the Department of Meteorology said that as of tomorrow temperatures will rise and Cyprus will see August-like conditions, while it is...
Read more
Local

Young children suffering due to COVID-19 measures

gavriella -
Young children who love to play and be social are really suffering due to the COVID-19 measures. Kindergarten teachers speak of an environment deprived...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry: Instructions about pneumococcal vaccine

gavriella -
The Health Ministry is recommending the pneumococcal vaccine for people belonging to the high-risk groups, such as people over 65 and people with a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros