Twenty-six new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,372 tests

The Ministry of Health has said 26 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,372 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

190 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 7 cases detected.

1,700 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

682 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 6 cases detected.

166 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

178 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 11 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

435 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

21 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,385.

Additionally, one patient is currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

As well as one patient that remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
