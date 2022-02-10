Twenty-six Covid infected people died within February’s first nine days

As the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates the Covid-19 outbreak a total of 26 infected people in Cyprus died within the first nine days of February.

Epidemiologist Michalis Voniatis has told Philenews that the high number of deaths is – to a large degree – due to the thousands of new cases recorded in January. And that most dead people are old and unvaccinated.

On Wednesday alone, a total of 2,779 new infections were announced along with five deaths due to the coronavirus. The deaths were four men, aged 65, 85, 88 and 90 and a 94-year-old woman.

The Mediterranean island’s coronavirus death toll has now risen to 761.

Dr Voniatis also said that in the last 15 days the number of Covid cases has not dropped from 2,500-3,000 cases per day. “These numbers will lead to serious illness and death,” he also said.

“That is why we insist that those who have not been vaccinated should do so. It’s the only way to avoid serious illness and death. This is the only reality,” he added.

If the island’s vaccination coverage among adults was not as high as over 84% then a lot more deaths would have been recorded, he said.