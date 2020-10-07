Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of a 62-year-old who had been treated at the ICU unit of the Nicosia General Hospital, taking the number of dead due to COVID-19 to 24. The Health Ministry also announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on 7 October, out of 2,095 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,897.

The break-down of new patients follows:

Nine through tracing (173 tests today)

One from public hospital labs (271 today)

Nine through private initiative (864 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (245 tests today)

One from tests to football clubs (85 tests today)

Additionally 138 samples were taken from students and teachers and 319 samples from passengers/repatriates.

In total, four patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital while three have been released. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.

