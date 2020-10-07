News Local Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of a 62-year-old who had been treated at the ICU unit of the Nicosia General Hospital, taking the number of dead due to COVID-19 to 24. The Health Ministry also announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on 7 October, out of 2,095 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,897.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • Nine through tracing (173 tests today)
  • One from public hospital labs (271 today)
  • Nine through private initiative (864 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals and special patient groups (245 tests today)
  • One from tests to football clubs (85 tests today)

Additionally 138 samples were taken from students and teachers and 319 samples from passengers/repatriates.

In total, four patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital while three have been released. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.

