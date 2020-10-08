News Local Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

The Health Ministry announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on 8 October, out of 3,133 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,918.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • Six through tracing (188 tests today)
  • Four from passengers and repatriates (1,431 tests today)
  • Four from public hospital labs (161 tests today)
  • Seven through private initiative (700 tests today)

Specifically:

Six cases from tracing

  • Three people are contacts of the coach of Doxa Katokopias football team announced on 6 October. The one person is also a coach and the other two family
  • Two people are contacts of the person working at an Institution in Nicosia announced on 3 October. The one person is a student at the University of Cyprus.
  • One person is a contact of a case announced on 5 October from flights. He had come from Athens on 3 October.

Four from the Microbiological Department of Limassol Hospital

  • Two from the radiology department
  • One nursing student
  • One from the Microbiological department

Four cases from flights

  • Two persons came from Munich to Larnaca on 7 October
  • One person came from Athens to Larnaca on 7 October
  • One person came from London to Larnaca on 7 October

Seven cases through private initiative

  • One person had symptoms (weakness) on 6 October
  • One person had symptoms (fever, sore throat, fatigue) as of 4 October
  • One person came from London on 1 October and then developed symptoms
  • One person had symptoms (cough, fever, myalgia, anosmia) as of 3 October
  • One person had symptoms (difficulty in breathing) on 5 October. She is a student at the University of Cyprus
  • Two persons are tourists from Latvia who came to Cyprus on 3 October.

Additionally the following laboratory tests were conducted but no cases were detected.

  • 175 samples taken from GP referrals
  • 132 samples taken from old people’s homes
  • 90 samples taken from football teams
  • 32 samples taken from migrants
  • 224 samples were taken from students and teachers

In total, six patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, one of which at the advanced care unit.  Two patients remain intubated at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

