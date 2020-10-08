Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on 8 October, out of 3,133 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,918.

The break-down of new patients follows:

Six through tracing (188 tests today)

Four from passengers and repatriates (1,431 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (161 tests today)

Seven through private initiative (700 tests today)

Specifically:

Six cases from tracing

Three people are contacts of the coach of Doxa Katokopias football team announced on 6 October. The one person is also a coach and the other two family

Two people are contacts of the person working at an Institution in Nicosia announced on 3 October. The one person is a student at the University of Cyprus.

One person is a contact of a case announced on 5 October from flights. He had come from Athens on 3 October.

Four from the Microbiological Department of Limassol Hospital

Two from the radiology department

One nursing student

One from the Microbiological department

Four cases from flights

Two persons came from Munich to Larnaca on 7 October

One person came from Athens to Larnaca on 7 October

One person came from London to Larnaca on 7 October

Seven cases through private initiative

One person had symptoms (weakness) on 6 October

One person had symptoms (fever, sore throat, fatigue) as of 4 October

One person came from London on 1 October and then developed symptoms

One person had symptoms (cough, fever, myalgia, anosmia) as of 3 October

One person had symptoms (difficulty in breathing) on 5 October. She is a student at the University of Cyprus

Two persons are tourists from Latvia who came to Cyprus on 3 October.

Additionally the following laboratory tests were conducted but no cases were detected.

175 samples taken from GP referrals

132 samples taken from old people’s homes

90 samples taken from football teams

32 samples taken from migrants

224 samples were taken from students and teachers

In total, six patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, one of which at the advanced care unit. Two patients remain intubated at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.

