Twenty one new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on 8 October, out of 3,133 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,918.
The break-down of new patients follows:
- Six through tracing (188 tests today)
- Four from passengers and repatriates (1,431 tests today)
- Four from public hospital labs (161 tests today)
- Seven through private initiative (700 tests today)
Specifically:
Six cases from tracing
- Three people are contacts of the coach of Doxa Katokopias football team announced on 6 October. The one person is also a coach and the other two family
- Two people are contacts of the person working at an Institution in Nicosia announced on 3 October. The one person is a student at the University of Cyprus.
- One person is a contact of a case announced on 5 October from flights. He had come from Athens on 3 October.
Four from the Microbiological Department of Limassol Hospital
- Two from the radiology department
- One nursing student
- One from the Microbiological department
Four cases from flights
- Two persons came from Munich to Larnaca on 7 October
- One person came from Athens to Larnaca on 7 October
- One person came from London to Larnaca on 7 October
Seven cases through private initiative
- One person had symptoms (weakness) on 6 October
- One person had symptoms (fever, sore throat, fatigue) as of 4 October
- One person came from London on 1 October and then developed symptoms
- One person had symptoms (cough, fever, myalgia, anosmia) as of 3 October
- One person had symptoms (difficulty in breathing) on 5 October. She is a student at the University of Cyprus
- Two persons are tourists from Latvia who came to Cyprus on 3 October.
Additionally the following laboratory tests were conducted but no cases were detected.
- 175 samples taken from GP referrals
- 132 samples taken from old people’s homes
- 90 samples taken from football teams
- 32 samples taken from migrants
- 224 samples were taken from students and teachers
In total, six patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, one of which at the advanced care unit. Two patients remain intubated at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.
