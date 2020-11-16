Twenty one illegal migrants arrive at Pomos coast early on Monday

Police said 21 Syrians arrived illegally just after midnight on Monday at Pomos-Pahyammos coast on a boat from Turkey – the third such incident in the area within just four days.

Nineteen of the new migrants are men and two are women who are to be transferred to a reception centre in Nicosia within the day.

Just like the previous cases, the migrants sad they were waiting for days at Turkey’s coast for human traffickers to sail them over to Cyprus. And that they had paid 2000 US dollars each for the transfer.

Authorities in Cyprus are concerned over the systematic arrival of migrants from the neighbouring war-torn country.