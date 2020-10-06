Twenty nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday; one dead

The Health Ministry announced that a woman aged 90 who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital died, taking the number of dead due to COVID-19 to 23. The Ministry also announced that the new COVID-19 cases on 6 October were 29, out of 3,532 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,876.

The break down of new patients follows:

Eight through tracing (179 tests today)

Five from passengers and repatriates (1,414 tests today)

One from public hospital labs (208 today)

Nine through private initiative (873 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (293 tests today)

One from tests to football clubs (281 tests today)

Additionally 208 samples were taken from the students and teachers but no case was detected.

In total, six patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, one of which at the advanced care unit. One patient was transferred to ICU of Nicosia General Hospital where three patients remain intubated.

(PIO)