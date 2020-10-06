Twenty nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday; one dead

The Health Ministry announced that a woman aged 90 who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital died, taking the number of dead due to COVID-19 to 23. The Ministry also announced that the new COVID-19 cases on 6 October were 29, out of 3,532 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,876.
The break down of new patients follows:
- Eight through tracing (179 tests today)
- Five from passengers and repatriates (1,414 tests today)
- One from public hospital labs (208 today)
- Nine through private initiative (873 tests today)
- One from GP referrals and special patient groups (293 tests today)
- One from tests to football clubs (281 tests today)
Additionally 208 samples were taken from the students and teachers but no case was detected.
In total, six patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, one of which at the advanced care unit. One patient was transferred to ICU of Nicosia General Hospital where three patients remain intubated.
(PIO)