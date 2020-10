The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 20 new COVID-19 cases, out of a total of 3,365 laboratory tests carried out. This takes the Mediterranean island’s confirmed infections to 2,006.

At the same time, three patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital which acts as the reference one for coronavirus.

And two patients with the virus remain intubated at Nicosia General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.