Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 3,988 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,988 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

173 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 13 cases detected.

1,278 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected. One person was identified by the sampling of Category A and B passengers.

981 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected.

303 tests carried out with samples taken from the Larnaca District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons, 3 cases detected.

486 tests carried out with samples taken from the Nicosia District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons, 3 cases detected.

43 tests carried out with samples taken from the Famagusta District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons, 1 case detected.

302 tests carried out with samples taken from the Paphos District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

163 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

40 tests carried out with samples taken from the Limassol District of a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons.

22 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

197 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,180.

Additionally, five people are being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Their condition is described as good.

