Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 1,850 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 1,850 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

676 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

129 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, 1 case detected.

796 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

42 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 2 cases detected.

123 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 20 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

75 tests carried out with samples taken from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

9 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,114.

In the Famagusta General Hospital seven people are being treated, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit.

All seven patients are described as stable.

Source: PIO