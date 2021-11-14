NewsLocalTwenty fines issued for violation of COVID-19 measures

Twenty fines issued for violation of COVID-19 measures

Nineteen citizens and one establishment owner were fined by the Police in the last 24 hours during 2,786 checks for violations of COVID-19 measures.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in Nicosia from 984 checks, one individual and one establishment owner were reported while in Limassol, from 219 checks, six people were fined.

In Larnaca, there were no fines given after 480 checks, while in Pafos from 243 checks two people were reported while in Famagusta from 357 checks 8 citizens were reported. In the Morphou area, there were two fines after 298 checks.

No one was fined after 193 checks by traffic police and 12 checks carried out by the port police.

By gavriella
Previous articleFire in inaccessible area of Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros