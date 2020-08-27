Twenty-eight fines over past 24 hours for covid measures violations

Police fined 17 citizens and 11 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching protective measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to CNA.

They had carried out a total of 797 inspections, 135 of which in Nicosia where seven citizens and no establishments were fined.

In Limassol, 122 inspections took place with four premises and two citizens reported.

In Larnaca, 182 inspections led to one citizen and one shop getting fined.

Police also carried out 101 checks in Paphos and fined four premises and two citizens, while in Morphou area two citizens were reported after 94 checks.