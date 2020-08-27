News Local Twenty-eight fines over past 24 hours for covid measures violations

Twenty-eight fines over past 24 hours for covid measures violations

Police fined 17 citizens and 11 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching protective measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to CNA.

They had carried out a total of 797 inspections, 135 of which in Nicosia where seven citizens and no establishments were fined.

In Limassol, 122 inspections took place with four premises and two citizens reported.

In Larnaca, 182 inspections led to one citizen and one shop getting fined.

Police also carried out 101 checks in Paphos and fined four premises and two citizens, while in Morphou area two citizens were reported after 94 checks.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleKim Jong Un attends enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau
Next articleLe Drian: Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms

Top Stories

World

Mitsotakis speaks with Trump about East Med tension

Maria Bitar -
Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke over the telephone with US's President Donald Trump about the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday night, his...
Read more
Local

Second load of humanitarian aid to Lebanon is ready

Annie Charalambous -
A second load of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to devastated Lebanon is to be shipped on Friday, the Office of Volunteerism and Non-Governmental Organisations...
Read more
Local

Paphos man, 38, arrested in Larnaca for possession of cannabis

Maria Bitar -
A man, aged 38, from Paphos, has been arrested in Larnaca for possession of one kilo and 125 grams of cannabis, police said on...
Read more
World

Turkey issues new Navtex to carry out exercises in Eastern Mediterranean

Annie Charalambous -
In a new provocation, Turkey on Thursday issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) to carry out live-fire gunnery exercises in Eastern Mediterranean through September...
Read more
Local

Cypriot man, 65, dies while swimming in Sotira

Maria Bitar -
Lefteris Kyrmitsis, 65, was spotted floating unconscious late afternoon on Wednesday at a beach in the town of Sotira. He had gone swimming with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Second load of humanitarian aid to Lebanon is ready

Annie Charalambous -
A second load of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to devastated Lebanon is to be shipped on Friday, the Office of Volunteerism and Non-Governmental Organisations...
Read more
Local

Paphos man, 38, arrested in Larnaca for possession of cannabis

Maria Bitar -
A man, aged 38, from Paphos, has been arrested in Larnaca for possession of one kilo and 125 grams of cannabis, police said on...
Read more
Local

Cypriot man, 65, dies while swimming in Sotira

Maria Bitar -
Lefteris Kyrmitsis, 65, was spotted floating unconscious late afternoon on Wednesday at a beach in the town of Sotira. He had gone swimming with...
Read more
Local

Only 2 out of 30 people falsely announced as covid carriers are actually positive

Annie Charalambous -
After a second repeated check on 30 people who on Monday were falsely announced as positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros