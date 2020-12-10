Twelve nursing staff at Famagusta covid reference hospital away from duty

Twelve staff members at Famagusta covid-reference hospital are forced to stay away from duty either because they have been tested positive to the virus or are close contact of a confirmed case.

This is what the hospital’s head Amalia Hadjiyianni told CNA on Thursday, adding that the 12 staffers are away from work since the beginning of the week.

“We expect additional nursing assistance staff to be sent to us, with the total number expected to reach 130 people.

“However, the desired number of nursing staff for the referral hospital to operate satisfactorily is 135 people,” she also said.

The nursing staff is over-worked and exhausted since they have worked non-stop for the past eight months, she said.