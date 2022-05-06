Twelve new coronavirus deaths recorded, raising island’s death toll to 1,027

Health authorities in Cyprus on Friday announced another 12 coronavirus deaths raising the mortality number to 1,027 since the pandemic’s outbreak.

In addition, authorities announced that a total of 3,444 new infections were recorded last week – specifically, between April 29 and May 5. The positivity rate is 3.46%.

Dead are five people aged 82 to 91 and another three aged 84 to 95 who died earlier in April.

Also, an 80-year-old woman who died in March as well as two, including a 63-year-old man, who died last year.

And the death of a 95-year-old woman on December 4, 2020 was also attributed to Covid-19.

Moreover, 60 patients are being treated for coronavirus in state hospitals all across Cyprus. Of them, 16 are in serious condition – including six who are intubated.

The Health Ministry’s data also shows that 43,34% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.