Twelve new corona virus cases detected out of 3,588 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 12 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,588 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

116 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 3 cases detected, one of which has a recent travel history.

1,716 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

1,182 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people, 7 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

220 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

257 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

97 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,351.

Additionally, two patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of whom is in intensive care.

