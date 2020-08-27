Twelve Museums slated to operate with free admission

The Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works for the adoption of the policy for free admission to the twelve Museums which fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Antiquities during its meeting today.

For the preparation of the above proposal, the Ministry of Transport took into account:

» Recommendations by UNESCO.

» The results from the implementation of free admission policies in Museums of other European countries such as the UK and Sweden.

» The views of local and international tourist organisations.

» The positive views and suggestions of the Association of Cypriot Archaeologists.

The ministry with this proposed new policy and taking into account all the above, has set a goal to:

» Increase the number of visitors to Museums

» Enrich travel packages and create excursions at no extra cost for visitors

» Improve the experience of local and foreign visitors alike.

Based on these, the ministry will also proceed with the adjustment of the Museums’ opening times so they’re open during the weekends too.

The new policy includes the following Museums:

• Cyprus Museum – Nicosia

• Ethnological Museum – The Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios Mansion – Nicosia

• Local Museum of Traditional Embroidery and Silversmith-work – Lefkara

• Fikardou Rural Museum

• Archaeological Museum of Larnaca

• Archaeological Museum of Limassol

• Archaeological Museum of Paphos

• Local Archaeological Kourion Museum – Episkopi

• Local Archaeological Museum of Marion-Arsinoe – Polis Chrysochous

• Local Archaeological Museum of Ancient Idalion

• Local Ethnographic Museum of Geroskipou

• Cyprus Railways Museum – Evrychou

The implementation processes of the above policy will gradually begin within 2020 aiming at the further promotion of the archaeological treasures of the island, both locally and abroad.