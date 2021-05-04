Twelve hotels in Paphos full of Russian and Israeli tourists, despite lockdown

Twelve hotels in coastal Paphos are full of Russian and Israeli tourists despite the Mediterranean island’s total coronavirus lockdown which is in effect till May 9.

This is what Cyprus Hoteliers Association’s spokesman Evripides Loizides told CNA.

Loizides also sent the optimistic message that the hotel industry is gravely affected now but brighter days are on the way.

“The number of hotels that have reopened is low, but despite the new total lockdown in Cyprus visitors from the two major markets, Russia and Israel, never stopped coming over,” he said.

“Hoteliers want all their employees to join the vaccination program for the safety of both themselves and the visitors. As soon as the vaccination portal for those aged 30 and above opens thein the situation will certainly improve,” he added.

He also said the Paphos Hoteliers Association is anxiously waiting for the announcement on Friday by the United Kingdom, the island’s main tourist market, of Cyprus’ categorization.

No mass tourism should be expected if the island’s new coronavirus cases from molecular tests (PCR) and antigen rapid tests continue to be as high as now, he also said.