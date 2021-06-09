TUS Air flights to Greek islands from 65 euros

TUS Airways announced flights to two Greek islands, Skiathos and Mykonos, as well as to Preveza as of 12 July.

Specifically there will be flights twice a week from Larnaca to Mykonos with prices starting from 65 euros one way.

As of 17 July every Saturday there will be a flight from Larnaca to Preveza with prices starting from 65 euros one way, while from 12 July there will be flights twice a week to Skiathos.

The company intends to add more flights to its schedule like for example to Dubrovnik, Tel Aviv, and Morocco.