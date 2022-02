According to the Movement of Ecologists, in the last two weeks dead turtles have been found dead in at least three beaches of the district of Larnaca (Ormideia, Oroklini and Agios Theodoros).

A relevant announcement noted that the Fishery Department has been notified and asked not to simply record the deaths but to investigate them to find out the exact causes of the turtles’ death. Unfortunately, according to the Ecologists, this has not been done.