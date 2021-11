The adventure of a Caretta caretta turtle, which had been trapped in the net of a professional fisherman in the sea area of Vasilikos had a happy ending. Due to the immediate reaction of the sensitized fisherman and of the personnel of the Fishery Department, the turtle managed to return back to the sea.

The fisherman immediately notified the Fishery Department, members of which went to the area and together with the fisherman managed to free the turtle.