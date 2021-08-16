NewsLocalTurtle Dove in Cyprus, EU vulnerable and on extinction risk (PHOTOS)

Turtle Dove in Cyprus, EU vulnerable and on extinction risk (PHOTOS)

Turtle Dove (Streptopelia turtur) in Cyprus and the EU at large is vulnerable and almost at the risk of extinction, according to latest data by BirdLife Cyprus and BirdLife International.

Both associations have called for a hunting ban to be imposed for at least four years all across Europe so as to give the species the time needed to recover.

The turtle-dove is a species for which hunting is permitted in the following ten Member States: Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

It is an important quarry species in these countries with estimates of approximately two million birds harvested annually.

The three main threats to the species identified from expert opinion are primarily habitat loss in both its breeding and wintering areas, linked to land use and land cover changes.

Secondly, illegal killing and trapping, critically during spring migration and in the breeding season. And thirdly, unsustainable hunting levels.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDemonstration in Washington against the Taliban

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros