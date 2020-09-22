Turnover value of wholesale trade in Cyprus down in second quarter this year

Turnover value of wholesale trade except of motor vehicles in Cyprus fell by 20.9% during the second quarter of 2020, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

According to the data, the turnover value index of wholesale trade except for motor vehicles during the second quarter of 2020, which includes the period during which COVID-19 containment measures were in force in Cyprus, recorded a decrease of 20.9% to 98.6 units (base 2015=100), compared to 124.7 units during the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The turnover value index of wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles during the second quarter of 2020, which includes the period during which COVID-19 containment measures were in force in Cyprus, recorded a decrease of 28.3% to 95.3 units (base 2015=100), compared to 132.9 units during the corresponding quarter of 2019.

(CNA)