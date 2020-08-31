Turnover Value Index in Services drops in 2nd Quarter of 2020

The Turnover Value Index during the second quarter of 2020, including the period during which COVID-19 containment measures were in force in Cyprus, recorded decreases in accommodation and food service activities (-79.6%), professional, scientific and technical activities (-14.8%) and administrative and support service activities (-42.0%).

At the same time, an increase of 1.9% was recorded in information and communication activities compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

According to CyStat, during the January – June 2020 period, decreases by 60.0% – relative to the corresponding period of 2019 – were observed in the index of accommodation and food service activities, by 8.8% of professional, scientific and technical activities, and by 26.8% of administrative and support service activities.

At the same time an increase of 1.3% was observed in information and communication activities.

(CNA)