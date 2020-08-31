Insider Economy Turnover Value Index in Services drops in 2nd Quarter of 2020

Turnover Value Index in Services drops in 2nd Quarter of 2020

The Turnover Value Index during the second quarter of 2020, including the period during which COVID-19 containment measures were in force in Cyprus, recorded decreases in accommodation and food service activities (-79.6%), professional, scientific and technical activities (-14.8%) and administrative and support service activities (-42.0%).

At the same time, an increase of 1.9% was recorded in information and communication activities compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

According to CyStat, during the January – June 2020 period, decreases by 60.0% – relative to the corresponding period of 2019 – were observed in the index of accommodation and food service activities, by 8.8% of professional, scientific and technical activities, and by 26.8% of administrative and support service activities.

At the same time an increase of 1.3% was observed in information and communication activities.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleNew measures for protests decided
Next articleMainly fine with yellow alert for high temperatures for Tuesday

Top Stories

World

Borrell informs Cavusoglu on Gymnich outcome – EU’s expectations for de-escalation

Maria Bitar -
EU High Representative on Foreign Policy Josep Borrell officially informed Turkey's Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu on the outcome of the informal Foreign Ministers' Council...
Read more
Local

One new coronavirus case detected out of 1,916 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Re-approval of Shipping Taxation System by EU Commission “an important success”

Maria Bitar -
Τhe re-approval of the Cyprus Shipping Taxation System by the EU Commission at the end of 2019 was an important success for Cyprus Shipping,...
Read more
Local

Turkey must end provocations in East Med, says German FM spokesperson

Maria Bitar -
Turkey must fulfil the condition of ending further provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, German Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Christopher Burger has said. Burger was replying...
Read more
Local

Foreign Office reiterates UK positions on Cyprus settlement and EEZ issues

Maria Bitar -
The Foreign Office has responded to two letters sent by UK Cypriots to Prime Minister Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, respectively, by reiterating...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Deficit in General Government fiscal results for January – July

Maria Bitar -
The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) indicate a deficit of €930.9 million (4.6% of...
Read more
Economy

Industrial Output Prices Index drops in July 2020 compared to June

Maria Bitar -
The Industrial Output Prices Index for July 2020 reached 98.8 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 1.7% compared to June 2020. For the January...
Read more
Economy

GDP growth rate estimated at -11.9% for 2nd quarter of 2020

Maria Bitar -
The GDP growth rate in real terms during the second quarter of 2020 is negative and it is estimated at -11.9% over the corresponding...
Read more
Economy

Public servants in Cyprus vote down early retirement scheme

Annie Charalambous -
Public servants in Cyprus are unwilling to retire early considering that out of 4,088 eligible candidates of a proposed scheme only 450 are actually...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros