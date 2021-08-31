Turmoil in EDEK for the register of members

New problems emerged in EDEK due to the register of members and in view of the electoral conference in October that will decide the party’s president and leadership team.

Party members spoke about turmoil and upheaval among the members following the decision to update the register of members by the party’s Conference Credentials Committee which asked the members to submit any objections by 5 September. Members claim that nobody has been informed whether they have been written off or not and as a result they do not know whether they are still registered.

Candidate for the presidency of the party George Varnavas cited information about the registration of a large number of members recently and has submitted an objection to the committee.