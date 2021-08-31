NewsLocalTurmoil in EDEK for the register of members

Turmoil in EDEK for the register of members

New problems emerged in EDEK due to the register of members and in view of the electoral conference in October that will decide the party’s president and leadership team.

Party members spoke about turmoil and upheaval among the members following the decision to update the register of members by the party’s Conference Credentials Committee which asked the members to submit any objections by 5 September. Members claim that nobody has been informed whether they have been written off or not and as a result they do not know whether they are still registered.

Candidate for the presidency of the party George Varnavas cited information about the registration of a large number of members recently and has submitted an objection to the committee.

By gavriella
Previous articleAirbnb registrations continue with great interest
Next articleWork to upgrade neighborhoods of Limassol has begun

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros