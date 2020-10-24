Turkish VP Octay illegally visits fenced off city of Varosha

Turkish Vice President Fuat Octay walked along the beachfront of the fenced off city of Varosha today, part of which was illegally opened earlier this month, in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on the status of the town, left to rot since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Octay, is illegally visiting the occupied territories, the first such visit by a Turkish official since Erdogan’s favourite Ersin Tatar won the ‘electoral’ process and rose to Turkish Cypriot leader last Sunday, replacing Mustafa Akinci.

The Turkish vice president said that Varosha had not opened before as a good will gesture, noting that keeping the area closed was like stealing from future generations.

Octay put on a provocative communications stunt for the cameras, with hundreds, mostly settlers, joining him along his walk on the Varosha beachfront.