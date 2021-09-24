Turkish side demands new UN Cyprus envoy not to be committed to organization’s resolutions

The Turkish side puts preconditions to the possible appointment of a new UN special representative to Cyprus whose task will be the breaking of the current deadlock in reunification talks.

Specifically, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar provocatively demands that a new envoy should not be committed to UN Security Council resolutions on the divided island, Philenews reported on Friday.

UN resolutions and high-level agreements on Cyprus provide for a bi-zonal, bicommunal federal system but Tatar wants a possible new round of reunification talks to be based on a two-state solution.

This leaves very little room for optimism that Monday’s scheduled meeting in New York between UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President Nicos Anastasiades and Tatar will be fruitful.

The trilateral meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Appointing a new UN special representative to Cyprus seems to be the only way for the stalled peace process to move forward.

This is what Guterres and Anastasiades have agreed during their recent face to face meeting in New York.

But to proceed with a new envoy to replace Jane Holl Lute who stepped down this week the UN chief has to get the Turkish side’s agreement as well.

Guterres is scheduled to meet Tatar in New York on Saturday.