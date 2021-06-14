NewsWorldTurkish President meets with Greek Prime Minister in Brussels

Turkish President meets with Greek Prime Minister in Brussels

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis?on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

By gavriella
