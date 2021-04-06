Turkish Police Special Operations use wearable tech in training

Turkish Police Special Operations (POH) use technology to contribute to their fight against crime and criminals.

Participating in operations with a computer-controlled, technology-equipped wearable vest at the Virtual Tactical Training Center under the Special Operations Directorate, POH is experiencing possible conflicts with criminals in a virtual environment.

The footage shows real-time and virtual views of POH’s training.

POH is the police tactical unit of the General Directorate of Security in Turkey.

The unit uses automatic and special weapons and rapid deployment tactics for exceptional circumstances, such as bank robberies, kidnappings, hostage rescues, etc.

