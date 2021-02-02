News World Turkish police detain 159 people at protests over Erdogan-appointed university head

Turkish police detain 159 people at protests over Erdogan-appointed university head

1233WD-TURKEY-SECURITY_BOGAZICI_O_

Turkish police on Monday (February 1) detained 159 people over protests in Istanbul against President Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a new rector at one of the country’s top universities, the Istanbul Governor’s office said.

Students at the Bogazici University in Istanbul began their protests nearly a month ago, saying the appointment of Melih Bulu as rector was undemocratic. Teachers at Bogazici have also protested Bulu’s swearing-in.

Bulu, who has applied to be a candidate for Erdogan’s ruling AK Party in a 2015 parliamentary election, was the first rector chosen from outside a university since a military coup in Turkey in 1980, Bogazici faculty members have said.

Protesters chanting slogans such as “Police, get out” and “Universities are ours” clashed and scuffled with the police on Monday.

In a statement, the Istanbul Governor’s office said 159 people had later been detained for “not ending the demonstrations in front of the Bogazici University despite warnings,” and added that an investigation had been launched.

Earlier, more than 100 police gathered at the main entrance of the campus. They allowed university students to enter, checking their IDs, but told others to leave, including several lawmakers, mainly from the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP).

Sidewalks next to the roads leading up to the university were fenced off, and minor scuffles broke out as some protesters began chanting and walking toward the police barricade.

The protesters have also been demanding the release of four people who had been detained after images were shared on social media of them laying a picture on the ground that mixed sacred Islamic iconography with symbols supporting LGBT issues.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at the weekend that four “LGBT perverts” had been detained, while Erdogan on Monday praised his ruling AK Party’s youth wing for “not being the LGBT youth.”

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleWHO chief hails declines in global COVID-19 cases
Next article150 complaints by students about harassment, violence

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus, Greece, USA, conduct special operations forces maritime exercise in Crete

gavriella -
Naval special operations forces from the Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team , the Greek Underwater Demolition Team and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, joined...
Read more
Local

Six-year-old went through hell in the hands of her stepfather

gavriella -
The Supreme Court ratified a first instance decision of the Criminal Court, convicting a man to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a...
Read more
Local

Man was going around without permit or documents

gavriella -
On Monday evening, Police in Paphos stopped a car for check. The Police saw that the man was a resident of Limassol but was...
Read more
Local

Woman arrested in Paphos does not consent to her extradition to Bulgaria

gavriella -
A 38-year old woman who was arrested in Paphos and is wanted by the authorities of Bulgaria regarding human trafficking, does not consent to...
Read more
Economy

President Anastasiades testifies about Cyprus Investment Program

gavriella -
President Nicos Anastasiades is currently testifying before the Investigative Committee on exceptional naturalizations. His testimony comes after his address last week about the issue of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

WHO chief hails declines in global COVID-19 cases

gavriella -
The global number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has registered declines for the third consecutive week in a row, said the World Health Organization...
Read more
World

Erdogan tests Turkey’s first driverless bus

gavriella -
Turkey's first self-driving bus took to the streets for a test drive on Monday (February 1) and carried President Tayyip Erdogan to the presidential...
Read more
World

Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel deals

Annie Charalambous -
Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role...
Read more
World

Scotland’s Conservative Party leader calls bid for independence vote reckless

Annie Charalambous -
The governing Conservative Party's Scottish leader will accuse the nation's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, on Monday, of putting her "party before pandemic", calling the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros