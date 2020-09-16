News World Turkish police detain 106 over alleged Gulen links

Turkish police detain 106 over alleged Gulen links

Five arrested in occupied north over links with Gulen movement

Turkish police detained more than 100 people, mostly soldiers on active duty, in an operation on Wednesday targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher who Ankara says was behind a failed coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The operation marks a fresh wave in a four-year-old crackdown targeting the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. He denies involvement in the July 2016 putsch, in which some 250 people were killed.

The Istanbul state prosecutor’s office issued detention warrants for 132 suspects, 82 of them serving military personnel and the rest retired or expelled from the armed forces, Anadolu said. So far 106 people have been arrested in raids by counter-terrorism police across 34 provinces, it said.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in the western province of Izmir ordered the arrest of 66 suspects, including 48 serving military personnel, in an investigation of the armed forces.

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others sacked or suspended. More than 20,000 people had been expelled from the Turkish military alone.

Ankara prosecutors on Friday ordered the detention of dozens of lawyers suspected of operating in support of Gulen.

Turkish and international lawyers’ groups said the lawyers were simply doing their job representing clients accused of Gulen links. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCommission President says Turkey has no excuse to intimidate neighbours
Next articleTwo Kiti Bishopric staff members test positive for covid-19

Top Stories

World

New migrant centres to be built with tighter security controls following Lesbos fire

Maria Bitar -
Greece's migration minister said today that new migrant facilities that will replace island camps will operate under strict security, following the fire at Moria...
Read more
World

Hardalias announces tighter coronavirus measures for Attica

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced the tightening of preventive restrictions for the Attica and Trikala regions, speaking at...
Read more
Local

Two Kiti Bishopric staff members test positive for covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Two staff members of Larnaca district's Kiti Bishopric have tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined for 14-days while the Bishop himself went on...
Read more
World

Turkish police detain 106 over alleged Gulen links

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish police detained more than 100 people, mostly soldiers on active duty, in an operation on Wednesday targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher who...
Read more
Local

Commission President says Turkey has no excuse to intimidate neighbours

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has no excuse to intimidate its neighbours and only dialogue in good faith is the way forward for lasting solutions and stability, Commission...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

New migrant centres to be built with tighter security controls following Lesbos fire

Maria Bitar -
Greece's migration minister said today that new migrant facilities that will replace island camps will operate under strict security, following the fire at Moria...
Read more
World

Hardalias announces tighter coronavirus measures for Attica

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced the tightening of preventive restrictions for the Attica and Trikala regions, speaking at...
Read more
World

French initiative is last chance to save Lebanon

Annie Charalambous -
Leading Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt said on Wednesday it seemed some people did not understand that French-led efforts to lift Lebanon out of crisis...
Read more
World

U.S. Orders Al Jazeera Affiliate to Register as Foreign Agent

Annie Charalambous -
The Justice Department ordered a digital news network based in the United States and owned by Al Jazeera, the media company backed by the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros