News World Turkish parliament approves troop observer deployment to Karabakh

Turkish parliament approves troop observer deployment to Karabakh

A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing Ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkey‘s parliament has approved the deployment of troops to join Russian forces at an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal to end fighting over the enclave.

The mandate will allow Turkish troops to be stationed at the centre for one year as part of an accord between Ankara and Moscow to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, which locked in territorial gains by Azerbaijan. Some 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are now also deploying to the region.

In a letter to parliament asking for the mandate’s approval, President Tayyip Erdogan said the presence of Turkish troops and, “if needed, civilian personnel from our country, (will) be to the benefit of the peace and prosperity of the regional people, and necessary for our national interests”.

The ceasefire signed on Nov. 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians, after the worst fighting in the region since the 1990s.

Turkey has accused Armenia of occupying Azeri lands and pledged solidarity with its ethnic Turkic kin in Azerbaijan.

Ankara has blamed the Minsk group – formed to mediate the conflict and led by Russia, France and the United States – of freezing the issue for nearly 30 years.

A Russian military delegation held talks in Turkey last week to discuss the parameters of the Turkish-Russian centre. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday Ankara and Moscow’s cooperation would continue.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBulgaria blocks EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Top Stories

World

Turkish parliament approves troop observer deployment to Karabakh

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's parliament has approved the deployment of troops to join Russian forces at an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a...
Read more
World

Bulgaria blocks EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Annie Charalambous -
Bulgaria refused on Tuesday to approve the European Union's membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, effectively blocking the official start of accession talks with...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine and sunny on Wednesday, 24 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine and sunny on Wednesday with light to moderate winds, blowing north-easterly to south-easterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. This is what the Mediterranean...
Read more
Local

228 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday out of 8,887 tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 228 new COVID-19 cases on 17 November, out of 8,887 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,513. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

46-year-old woman missing since 14 November (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 46-year old JANETH BANALi, from the Philippines, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Bulgaria blocks EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Annie Charalambous -
Bulgaria refused on Tuesday to approve the European Union's membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, effectively blocking the official start of accession talks with...
Read more
World

Locked down Greece quietly marks 1973 Polytechnic revolt anniversary

Annie Charalambous -
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou laid a wreath at the empty Athens Polytechnic University on Tuesday to honour the dozens killed during a bloody 1973...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson says giving powers to Scotland was “a disaster”

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Scottish devolution "a disaster" and ruled out any further powers for Edinburgh just as Scottish nationalists push for...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros