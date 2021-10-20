Turkish naval base in Karpas part of Erdogan’s “Blue Homeland” vision

Turkey plans to establish a naval base in Turkish-held Karpas area in the divided island’s north to best serve activities and logistics of oil and gas exploration in the region.

This is what latest Turkish and Turkish Cypriot reports said citing reliable sources in Ankara and in the breakaway north.

In addition, Turkish Cypriot ‘Kibris Postasi’ said that – along with the recently-inaugurated Lefkoniko air base – the naval base is part of Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s ‘Blue Homeland’ vision.

The ambitious plan sees Turkey fully controlling the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Moreover, ‘Kibris Postasi’ also reported that the 108 acres of EVKAF recently “rented” to the Turkish army will accommodate the naval base.

And that experts had surveyed the area to determine the location of such a base that will contribute to the faster development of warships accompanying drilling rigs in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The base will also contribute to the maintenance-repair and supply support for ships operating in the area.