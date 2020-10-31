Turkish mother, three children rescued after 18 hours under quake rubble

A Turkish mother and three of her children were pulled from under the rubble of a collapsed building where they had been trapped for almost 18 hours, following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 27 people.
Efforts were continuing to free a fourth child, TV images showed.
Izmir officials said the quake killed 25 people in coastal areas in Turkey’s west, while two teenagers – a boy and a girl – died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on them.
Search and rescue operations were complete in eight buildings in Izmir, while they continued in nine others, officials said.