Insider Economy Turkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s

Turkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s

Turkish lira drops more than 1 pct

Turkey’s lira slipped on Friday after U.S. lawmakers included mandatory Turkish sanctions in a defence spending bill that moves Washington a step closer to punishing its NATO ally for buying Russian S-400 missile defences last year.

The final version of the $740 billion annual U.S. defence spending legislation would oblige the White House to select from a list of sanctions over the S-400s, which Washington says are incompatible with NATO operations.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is set to step down next month, has said he will veto the bill over separate provisions. But he will need support in Congress and it would be the first such veto in nearly 60 years.

Russia delivered the S-400 ground-to-air systems last year and Turkey has tested them as recently as October. Ankara says they would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat, and it has called for a joint working group.

The threat of Western sanctions has weighed on the lira currency, which hit a series of record lows this year and was down 0.4% at 7.808 versus the dollar at 0728 GMT.

Sanctions could harm a Turkish economy already struggling with a coronavirus-induced slowdown, double-digit inflation and badly depleted foreign reserves.

BIDEN TO BE TOUGHER?

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be tougher on Turkey than Trump, who had warm ties with President Tayyip Erdogan despite growing hostility among U.S. lawmakers towards Turkey’s more aggressive foreign policy.

The defence bill includes sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which are designed in part to deter cooperation with Russia. The U.S. president would select from a list of mild to harsh possible sanctions.

“If Trump chooses from among the lighter sanctions I think given the global risk appetite we still can see a benign performance in the lira,” said one Turkish trader.

The bill is the result of months of negotiations between House and Senate Republicans and Democrats. Committee staff said it would be difficult to override a Trump veto with Congress in session only until year-end.

Last year, Washington suspended Turkey from its F-35 jet programme over the S-400s.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDivers discover Nazi WW2 enigma machine in Baltic Sea
Next articleAbolished Cyprus Investment Scheme will not be brought back-FinMin

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus, Malta, Spain have cash as most used payment instrument

Annie Charalambous -
Cash was the most used payment instrument at the euro area country level with the highest proportions in Malta (88%), Spain and Cyprus (83%...
Read more
Local

Overweigh pigs exported to Greece due to slaughterhouse problems in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Pig breeders feel the pain from the problems slaughterhouses in Cyprus are confronted with due to the coronavirus and the difficulty in finding available...
Read more
Local

Ninety citizens, six premises fined over covid-19 measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 90 citizens and six establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Police still looking for 37-year-old missing man from Kilani (PHOTO)

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Friday were looking for the second day in a row 37-year-old Yiannis Flouri, from Kilani village in Limassol district. And they desperately need...
Read more
Economy

EU will launch Recovery Fund regardless of vetoes if necessary

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union will push on with its 1.8 trillion euro financial package to revive the bloc's COVID-hit economy even if Hungary and Poland...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

EU will launch Recovery Fund regardless of vetoes if necessary

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union will push on with its 1.8 trillion euro financial package to revive the bloc's COVID-hit economy even if Hungary and Poland...
Read more
Economy

Abolished Cyprus Investment Scheme will not be brought back-FinMin

Annie Charalambous -
The government will not bring back the Cyprus Investment Scheme either in the same or similar form of the one recently abolished following an...
Read more
World

Biden says he’ll publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine, keep Fauci

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to the public and pledged to...
Read more
World

Airlines see “oasis” in entertainment, energy sectors during pandemic

Annie Charalambous -
Airlines eager to fill premium seats left empty by the coronavirus crisis are making a beeline for the entertainment and energy industries, which still...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros