NewsWorldTurkish healthcare unions plan limited strikes amid lira turmoil

Turkish healthcare unions plan limited strikes amid lira turmoil

File Photo: Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Pandemic In Turkey
File Photo: Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Pandemic In Turkey

Two Turkish unions representing more than 250,000 workers said they would hold limited strikes this week to protest against legislation covering healthcare salaries and pensions.

Turkey is facing mounting economic uncertainty triggered by a historic sell-off in the lira currency.

The Health and Social Work Labourers’ Union (SES), which has nearly 20,000 members, said on Sunday it would “pause work” on Monday to protest at long hours, low pay, thin staffing and exhausting work conditions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Health Ministry representative was not immediately available to comment.

Separately, the Healthcare and Social Workers Union, which says it has nearly 250,000 members, said it would hold nationwide strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.

It cited the legislation adopted last week that it said granted doctors and physicians, but not other healthcare workers, higher pay rises and retirement pensions.

Semih Durmus, the union’s chairman, called the law “discriminatory” against certain healthcare workers and called for broader pay raises.

A series of interest rate cuts since September has sparked a 27% plunge in the lira in the last three weeks, while inflation has jumped above 21%, badly eroding incomes and upending budgets of many Turks.

The country is logging about 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMostly cloudy on Monday, with possible isolated showers
Next article‘Extreme’ vaccine discrimination risks leaving Africa behind-report

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros