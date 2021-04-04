NewsLocalTurkish hacker unsuccessfully attempts to attack Larnaca airport server

Turkish hacker unsuccessfully attempts to attack Larnaca airport server

A Turkish hacker has unsuccessfully tried to attack a Larnaca airport server, a source has told CNA, noting that the attack was confirmed during the early hours on Saturday.

The same hacker had during the last week of March tried, also unsuccessfully, to attack  the Defence Ministry website.

The source told CNA that as soon as the authorities realized the hacker`s attempt, the server was disconnected from the other systems of the airport and the  Digital Security Authority and the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection Irene Loizidou Nikolaidou were informed.

The same source noted that an investigation was launched as regards this incident and that none of the airport`s systems which are crucially significant for its operation were affected.

The same hacker had last November attempted to attack a website supporting new US President, Joe Biden.

(CNA)

By gavriella
