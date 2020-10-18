Turkish Cypriots voted in ‘presidential’ election that could determine Cyprus’ future

Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway northern Cyprus on Sunday voted in a tight ‘presidential’ runoff where first indications have Ankara-backed Ersin Tatar leading the race against moderate Mustafa Akinci.

The outcome could determine the future of Cyprus which is divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion. Only Ankara which maintains troops there recognises northern Cyprus as an independent state.

Akinci, 72, supports reuniting the island, while Tatar, 60, has closer ties with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supports a two-state solution. Turkey has recently said this is the only solution.

The latest United Nations-mediated peace negotiations failed in 2017 and there has been no progress in talks since.

Tatar won the first round of the election last week with 32.34%, ahead of Akinci who got 29.80%.

Polls opened at 8am and closed at 6pm with final results expected to be announced around 8:30 in the evening.