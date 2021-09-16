Turkish Cypriots to be able to apply for EU Digital COVID Certificate from September 30

The service to issue an EU Digital COVID Certificate will be available for Turkish Cypriots from September 30, according to an announcement by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.

An announcement, circulated by PIO, says that Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated and wish to issue an EU Digital COVID Certificate, or EUDCC, for travel purposes, may visit the website https://edvc.moh.gov.cy/ from September 30, to do so.

The procedure to apply for EUDCC was described in previous announcements, the Deputy Ministry concludes.