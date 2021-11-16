NewsLocalTurkish Cypriots raise flag of pseudostate at London Municipality building (photos and...

Turkish Cypriots raise flag of pseudostate at London Municipality building (photos and video)

Pseudostate
Pseudostate

A group of Turkish Cypriots living and working in London celebrated the illegal declaration of the pseudostate raising the flag of the occupation outside the Municipality building of Waltham Forest.

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot media projected the fact as the first official hoisting of the flag of the Turkish republic of northern Cyprus (TRNC) at a government building in the UK.

They also pointed out that the 38th anniversary of the “founding” of TRNC is also celebrated in other countries. Approximately 50 people participated in the provocative event.

By gavriella
