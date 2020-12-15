Turkish Cypriots protest at Agios Dometios checkpoint

Turkish Cypriots working in the free areas carried out a protest against the new measures of the occupation regime, which as valid as of today and until 25 December, preventing movement.

A representative of the workers, referred to a meeting they had with the “deputy health minister” during which they requested lifting of the restrictions raising the quarantine period for people entering the occupied north from 7 to 10 days. The “deputy minister” told them that measures cannot be lifted and that they can visit the free areas after 25 December.

Workers are not satisfied with this answer and are planning a bigger protest soon.

(CNA)