Turkish Cypriots living in Famagusta are angry

In addition to political reactions, the recent mobility regarding the opening of a road that will lead to the beach in Varosha, has caused reactions to the Turkish Cypriots who have been living in Famagusta for years.

As reported in Havadis newspaper, the area bordering with the enclosed city of Varosha is one of the most downgraded parts of the occupied areas.

The region is characterized by its lack of cleanliness and potholes on roads at the time when the residents are seeing crews working full speed to repair the road and clean an area just for communication reasons.

(philenews)