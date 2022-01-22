NewsLocalTurkish Cypriots head for 'general election' on Sunday

Turkish Cypriots head for ‘general election’ on Sunday

Turkish Cypriots on Sunday head for a ‘general election’ with the Cyprus problem low on the political agenda due to the worsening economic situation and coronavirus.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part.

The community is conducting an early election following the resignation of a shaky nationalist right-wing coalition between the National Unity Party (UBP) and the far-right Rebirth Party (YDP).

Analysts say the Turkish Cypriot economy suffered from food-price inflation, reaching 37.4% in September due to a sinking Turkish lira.

By Annie Charalambous
